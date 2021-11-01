Bannock County prepares for 2021 Election Day

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bannock County elections officials want to help prepare voters to cast their ballot in Tuesday's upcoming elections.

So far, 3,015 people have casted their ballots early in Bannock County. In the similar 2017 election, 1,990 people voted early.

The number of early ballots is still likely to increase, as mail-in ballots continue to arrive on Monday and Tuesday.

Polls are closed on Monday. Those who haven’t voted yet will have the chance on Election Day. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the 48 precincts across Bannock County.

You can find your polling place at bannockcounty.us/elections or by calling 208-236-7333.

Voters can still register to vote at the polls on Election Day, as long as they are a citizen, 18-years-old, have a valid photo ID and proof of residence. If a voter is already registered to vote, they can sign a personal identification affidavit in lieu of showing a photo ID.

Completed absentee ballots must be turned into the Election’s Office on North 6th Avenue by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sample ballots are available on Bannock County’s website for people to check what they can vote for based on their residence.

Early vote results will be posted at 9 p.m. on Election Day at bannockcounty.us/elections and will be updated throughout the night as precincts report. Final results will be canvassed at the Commissioner’s business meeting the following Tuesday.

“We are so grateful for the help of our volunteer poll workers who dedicate their time and efforts to consistently conduct an honest and transparent election,” said Elections Administrator Julie Hancock.