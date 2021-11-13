State legislators discuss return to session next week

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Legislature is reconvening on Monday after their longest session in the state's history earlier this spring.

President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate will take top priority on the agenda.

The House and Senate plan on debating laws that would go against the mandate.

The state is already involved in two lawsuits against the Biden administration involving vaccine mandates for federal workers and another involving vaccine mandates for employers with more than 100 workers.

District 29 Rep. James Ruchti (D) is pessimistic about any legislation that may happen.

"I don't think there's going to be a lot of good stuff that's accomplished next week," Ruchti said. "That's the bottom line unfortunately. We really should just wait until January and go through the normal process."

District 29 Rep. Dustin Manwaring (R) is also skeptical anything legitimate will come out of the session.

"I haven't seen any draft proposals that I think will be completely effective or that are not subject to challenge." Manwaring said.

Manwaring says he against any mandates, but says the proper legislation needs to be in place in order for that to happen.

"I think for the most part, there is probably broad agreement that we don't like mandates," Manwaring said. "The question is ‘Can we do anything about it? Can we push back? Can we do anything about it without creating more collateral damage?’"

There could be cause for concern. The legislature wasn't scheduled to meet until their regular session that starts in early January.

So, whatever may get passed could end up in court.

"There's going to be some bills that are going to get passed next week," Ruchti said. "They're going to get challenged and end up in court. It's going to cost the state money in addition to the 30 to $40,000 a day it costs to have the legislature in session.”

Both Ruchti and Manwaring agree that next year's election is directly affecting what is happening in the legislature.

"We're going into the campaign season next year," Manwaring said. "I don't like to mix the politics with the policy, but I feel like I see some of that happening."

"This is just an opportunity for many legislators to beat their chests and try to prove that they are fighting against the federal government," Ruchti said. "It's really just about chest thumping."