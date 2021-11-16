Peter Parker is in a universe of trouble in the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

More than two years after the release of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the trailer for the third film starring Tom Holland has arrived.

The trailer, released Tuesday, features what the poster previously hinted: appearances from villains from past Spider-Man movies, like Electro, the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus.

“They’re a danger to our universe,” Doctor Strange tells him, explaining the mess they’re in.

That mess, to be more specific, is a spell gone wrong after Peter enlists Strange’s help in undoing the damage done by Mysterio at the end of the last film, in which Peter was exposed to the world as Spider-Man.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released in theaters on December 17.

