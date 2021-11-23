Sidewalk collapses during Brazil parade, sending 30 people into river

By Gerardo Lemos, CNN en Español

A sidewalk collapsed during Christmas festivities in the southeastern city of Joinville in Brazil on Monday, injuring 33 people, according to authorities.

People fell into the Cachoeira River when a sidewalk on Avenida Beira Rio collapsed during the inaugural Christmas presentation and the ceremony had to be interrupted for 40 minutes, the Joinville City Council said in a statement.

Twenty-one adults and 12 children were sent to local hospitals but none had serous injuries, authorities said.

The event later resumed, and the city’s mayor, Adriano Silva, thanked emergency responders in his speech.

“We are grateful for not having anyone in serious condition and also for the emergency care that was provided to all the victims,” the mayor said.

A team from the Department of Urban Infrastructure and Civil Defense is continuing an inspection of the site’s structure.

Silva called a meeting for early Tuesday morning with managers from various city infrastructure departments to determine the next steps of action after the incident.

