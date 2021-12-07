Chris Noth defends Sarah Jessica Parker in Kim Cattrall fall out

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Now we know Mr. Big really is Team Carrie.

At least the actor who portrayed him on “Sex and the City” is sticking up for the actress who portrayed her.

In an interview with The Guardian promoting the new series “And Just Like That…,” the latest in the “SATC” franchise, Chris Noth was asked about Sarah Jessica Parker’s reported feud with former costar Kim Cattrall.

Noth played Mr. Big, the love of Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, while Cattrall portrayed one of her best friends, Samantha Jones.

While Noth and Parker are reviving their roles in the new HBO Max series, Cattrall is not participating. (HBO Max and CNN are both part of WarnerMedia.)

Noth told “The Guardian” of Cattrall “I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions.”

“I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close,” he said. “I liked [Cattrall], I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were.”

“I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable,” he added.

For years there was speculation of tension between Parker and Cattrall.

That all boiled over in 2018 after Parker offered condolences on the death of Cattrall’s brother and Cattrall responded with an image on Instagram reading, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?,'” Cattrall wrote in the caption of the photo. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend,” she added. “So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Parker told her friend Andy Cohen on his Bravo talk show that she was “heartbroken” over Cattrall’s comments.

“I found it very upsetting cause that’s not the way I recall our experience,” Parker said at the time.

CNN has reached out to reps for Cattrall for comment on Noth’s interview.

“And Just Like That…:” debuts on HBO Max Thursday.

