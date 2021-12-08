Police discover skeletal remains while searching for missing person

By Andrew Masse

SOUTHBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — A startling discovery was made during the search for a missing person Monday.

The person authorities were looking for was reported missing from Berkshire Road in Southbury back on April 19 of this year.

State Police say they, along with Naugatuck officers, the F.B.I., and other law enforcement agencies, had resumed their search around 9:30 a.m. since the foliage dropped, which, they say, enhanced their visibility.

While the exact location hasn’t been divulged, skeletal remains were found about twenty minutes after their search commenced.

The remains were taken to the office of the chief medical examiner for identification and further examination.

