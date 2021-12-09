Italy fines Amazon $1.3B, alleging harm to outside sellers

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s anti-trust authority has fined Amazon 1.13 billion euros, accusing the company of exploiting its dominant position against independent sellers on its website in violation of European Union competition rules. Thursday’s fine is one of the largest leveraged in Europe against the online retail giant, which expanded in particular in Italy during a coronavirus lockdown that prevented residents from going to stores to buy items considered nonessential. Amazon said it “strongly disagreed” with the decision and would appeal, calling the fines and proposed remedies “unjustified and disproportionate.” The Italian regulator says Amazon has required that third-party sellers use its own logistics service and prevents them from gaining access to its Prime loyalty program.