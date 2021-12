LARAMIE, Wyo. — Xavier DuSell had 16 points to lead five Wyoming players in double figures as the Cowboys topped Utah Valley 74-62. Drake Jeffries added 15 points for the Cowboys. Graham Ike chipped in 13, Brendan Wenzel scored 12 and Hunter Maldonado had 10. Fardaws Aimaq led the Wolverines with 14 points.