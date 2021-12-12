Inmate arrested after apparent beating death at Idaho prison

BOISE, Idaho (AP)- Authorities have arrested a suspect in the apparent beating death of an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution south of Boise.

The Idaho Statesman reports staff responded to an altercation in a housing unit early Saturday morning and found 57-year-old Gerald Cummings Jr. unresponsive and injured. Cummings was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later.

A spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office says another inmate was arrested for the death. The suspect's name hasn't been released.

Cummings was serving three sentences for possession of a controlled substance convictions and would have completed his final sentence in 2025.