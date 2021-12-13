Skip to Content
Pocatello High School renovation project is now complete

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Construction at Pocatello High School has been going on for the past few years, but now, the Thunder student body will have a state-of-the-art facility to call home.

On Monday, the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce are hosting a ribbon-cutting event at Pocatello High School at 4 p.m. The event is open to the public and will include self-guided tours of the upgraded facility.

The renovations include new science classrooms, a common area for students, an outdoor courtyard, and a catwalk that connects the two sides of the facility.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

