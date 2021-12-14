Hamas accuses rival Fatah of deadly shooting in Lebanon camp

By AHMAD MANTASH

Associated Press

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — Hamas officials have buried three of their members who were killed by gunfire in a tense Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon days earlier. The militant group accused members of a rival faction of the deadly shooting. A Hamas official Tuesday told mourners that Fatah militia members were behind the shootings, which he called a “heinous and cowardly crime.” There are tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants in Lebanon, most living in refugee camps. The violence took place at a Hamas-organized funeral on Sunday in the Burj Shamali camp. The Hamas official called it “a premeditated crime” that aims to undermine security and stability in refugee camps in Lebanon.