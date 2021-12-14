Person on Israeli PM’s flight from UAE tests COVID positive

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli prime minister’s office says a person on the Israeli leader’s flight back from the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett returned to Israel on Monday from a historic two-day trip to the Gulf Arab state. It was the first trip by an Israeli leader to the country, which recently normalized ties with Israel. Bennett’s office said he was in a three-day quarantine Tuesday as per Health Ministry regulations. He was expected to take a coronavirus test on Wednesday and then end his quarantine if he tests negative.