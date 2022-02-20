Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society back open to public

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A unique display in Pocatello is going full steam ahead.

For the first time since the pandemic, the Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society opened their facility to the public.

And when you hop aboard, you may feel right at home

"It's just like any town you might go to along the railroad tracks," said Larry Gilbreath. "It has the granaries, the depots, the buildings."

From mountains to bridges to other parts of this country, this train track complex is a sight to see. They are showing off how America used to be and how far it has become.

"The trains are set up for different eras," Gilbreath said. "The modern stuff. The old stuff. Ten years ago, fifty years ago."

Gilbreath says the society has been around for 36 years, a long time to be able to assemble such a dazzling display.

"We're constantly adding, changing, improving," Gilbreath said. "You’re never done with this hobby. You're constantly changing something."

Gilbreath says seeing both kids and adults watching these locomotives on the track never gets old.

"There's always been some kind of thing about trains," Gilbreath said. "People always would stop and watch a train go by."

The society says there were over 170 visitors at Saturday's open house.

The group will be holding an open house on the third Saturday of every month going forward.