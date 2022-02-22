Rigby Rocket Club taking aim at Nationals

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The next generation of rocket scientists are blasting off in Rigby.

Five Rigby students will be competing in this year's "Team America Rocketry Challenge"

The contest was created to give middle and high school students the chance to design, build and of course launch their own model rockets. Giving the students valuable hands-on experience solving engineering problems.

Over five thousand students across the nation are set to compete in this year's competition.

Rigby will be hosting their qualification flights in April. If they make the top 100 in the country, they will hit the road to Washington D.C. for the finals; Where they will have the chance to win up to 20 thousand dollars and a thousand dollars for their school.

Nationals will be held in early May.