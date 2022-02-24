Police arrest Croft Middle Student for posting bomb threat on Instagram

By Web staff

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police arrested a 14-year-old Croft Middle School student Tuesday for posting a bomb threat against the school on Instagram.

According to police, detectives and Croft school personnel identified the student who was then removed from his classroom and taken into custody. Police say he was charged in Juvenile court with threatening mass violence in a school.

Police also stated that the student admitted to posting the threat to get out of school early.

