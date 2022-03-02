Retirement looms, but Krzyzewski’s influence built to last

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Retiring Duke Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s influence on the sport will last long past his final game. The basketball coach’s fingerprints are all over the highest levels of the game after a nearly five-decade head-coaching career. Nearly two dozen former players are on NBA rosters. Others are coaching or working for NBA teams. Still others are leading their own Division I college programs. Former Duke point guard and current Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley says Krzyzewski has “a small army of people … that believe in his values.” Krzyzewski is preparing this week for his final home game Saturday against rival North Carolina.