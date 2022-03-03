How to help Ukrainians affected by Russian invasion

By HALELUYA HADERO

Amid the conflict triggered in Ukraine by the Russian invasion, many aid organizations are raising funds to help those impacted by the conflict. The United Nations estimates 12 million people in Ukraine and 4 million refugees could be in need of relief and protection in the coming months. Experts say it’s important for those looking to help to be caution about where they’re sending their donations, and look for organizations that are transparent and efficient. A list of nonprofits categorized by Charity Navigator as “highly-rated” charities involved in humanitarian relief include Direct Relief, Save the Children and Americares.