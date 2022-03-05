Fire departments fight blaze at Mills apartment complex

MILLS, Wyo. (AP) — Several firefighting agencies battled a large fire at an apartment complex that was still under construction in Mills on Friday. Mills Fire Chief Bob Lanz said the fire in the three-story wooden complex was under control by about 10 p.m. Still, fire crews remained on the scene Saturday and Dane Anderson with the Casper Fire-EMS Department said mop-up could continue into next week. Lanz said the fire began in the middle of the building and spread to both ends but there was no immediate information released about what may have been the cause.