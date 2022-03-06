IDOC seeks walkaway from East Boise Community Reentry Center

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for an East Boise Correctional Center resident who walked away from the facility.

Cherri Lee Mayo, IDOC #79133, was confirmed as missing at 11:50 a.m. Sunday.

Mayo, 59, is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt over a darker grey hoodie and tan boots.

Mayo’s criminal record includes convictions for grand theft and voluntary manslaughter in Canyon County. She has been eligible for parole since Aug. 3, 2019. Her sentence was to be discharged on Aug. 2, 2033.

People with information about Mayo’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.