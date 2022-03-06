Late-night fire destroys Swan Valley home

SWAN VALLEY, ID (KIFI)

A multi-million dollar home in the Swan Valley area is a complete loss after a fire tore through it Saturday night.

According to Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal the fire was reported just after 9:00. The home is located in a hard-to-reach area. Steep, slick roads and knee-deep snow made it difficult for fire trucks to reach the home but several neighbors jumped in, bringing tractors to plow a road into the area. A tractor from the Bonneville Road and Bridge department tractor was able to pull the fire engines to the fire. Swan Valley PIO Kat Brainard said without the help of the homeowner and Bonneville county towing the fire engines they would not have been able to make it up the steep grade in the snow.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Family members, firefighters, and neighbors were able to remove some of the valuables before the fire spread. The estimated loss is 2.3 million dollars. Fire investigators will be on the scene Sunday to try and determine the cause of the blaze. Swan Valley Fire was assisted by Central Fire, Ucon Fire, Ammon Fire, and Bonneville County.