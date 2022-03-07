Oil billionaire GOP donor sues Beto O’Rourke for defamation

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas oil pipeline billionaire is suing Beto O’Rourke for defamation after the Democrat criticized his $1 million donation to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign following last year’s deadly winter blackout. O’Rourke on Monday called the lawsuit frivolous. The former presidential candidate has criticized Abbott for accepting a $1 million donation from Kelcy Warren, the chairman of Energy Transfer. O’Rourke says the two-term governor let energy companies off the hook by not mandating more significant industry oversight or weatherization. A spokeswoman for Abbott says their campaign has nothing to do with the lawsuit.