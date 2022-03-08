Lakers stumbling through season of high expectations

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers just can’t get it together, and now they’re nearly out of time. Practically nothing has gone as planned for the franchise that assembled a veteran-laden roster last fall to chase another ring. The Lakers are 28-36 and in ninth place in the Western Conference, just three games out of 11th. A roster expected to contend for a title is much closer to missing the 10-team playoffs. Every dispiriting loss and every injury setback underscores the likelihood that the Lakers’ dreams of an 18th title are profoundly unrealistic.