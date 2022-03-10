Key inflation measure jumps to highest since January 1982

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Prices kept rising last month in America, pushing a key inflation measure to a level not seen since January 1982.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket of goods and services, stood at 7.9% over the 12-month period that ended in February, without seasonal adjustments, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. That was in line with what economists had predicted.

The White House is bracing for a high inflation number, press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday, on the back of rising energy costs, which have spiked since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began. She added that rising prices in pandemic-related sectors, such as travel and dining, are also expected as the US recovers from the Omicron wave of the coronavirus.

