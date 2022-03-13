Historic Downtown hosts 11th annual Gate City Brewfest

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Good times and good brews flowed through the streets of Pocatello on Saturday.

Historic Downtown Pocatello hosted their 11th annual Gate City Brewfest.

The community got to sample over 80 different hand-crafted beers from 19 area restaurants and breweries.

"Attendance was fantastic," said Historic Downtown President Stephanie Palagi. "Our streets were full of people walking location to location, brewer to brewer."

This event is not only a good time, but also a great way for local businesses to interact with new people.

"Our event is unique in the fact that most beer fests are under one roof or one big tent in one location," Palagi said. "We’re a stroll, so we incorporate and involve as many of our businesses that want to be involved. It gets new customers walking through their door."

Star Route Brewery owner Chris White says it was a joy to see new faces coming through the door.

"We had a lot of people come in here, a lot of people that I've talked to that's never been in here before," White said. "That's why we do these events, so that we get the exposure for Downtown Pocatello and for ourselves."

He hopes that exposure will bring people back for more

"Not only did they try to brew fest beers, which I had three of them, but then they also tried some of my beers and of course, they came back and got more," White said.