Fire destroys Pocatello home

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A house fire severely damaged a Pocatello home Saturday afternoon.

Authorities reported a home on the 600 block of North Hayes Avenue caught fire around 1:30 p.m.

Multiple individuals were in the house when the home caught on fire, but everyone was able to escape.

Authorities say a dog and cat died in the fire.

Streets near the home were closed for hours as crews tried to contain the blaze.

"When we got here, there was a lot of fire in the back of the house," said Pocatello Fire Department Captain Andy Moldenhauer. "The fire is currently under investigation, so we don't know the cause at this point. Everyone was safe and that's kind of where we're at. It was just a difficult fire."

The Fire Department says the home is unlikely to be salvageable.