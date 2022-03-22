Pocatello Baseball’s rally falls short in 5-4 loss to Twin Falls

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A late seventh-inning rally from the Pocatello Thunder wasn't enough to avoid defeat Tuesday afternoon, as the Thunder fell to the Twin Falls Bruins 5-4.

The Bruins controlled much of the game, extending their lead to 5-0 heading into the bottom of the 7th inning, but Pocatello stormed back with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

However, the Thunder stranded the tying run at second base to end the game.

Nolan Hardesty starred for the Bruins, going 2-2 with three RBI and a run scored. As for Pocatello, McCaden Evans had a good day at the plate, going 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Next up, Pocatello heads to the Buck's Bags Tournament and will face Skyview Thursday at 3:30 p.m. to start the tourney.