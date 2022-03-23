Bellator champion skips title bout to stay in Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Undefeated Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov has withdrawn from his upcoming title defense to stay in his native Ukraine. Bellator says the 28-year-old Amosov is fighting in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last month. Amosov will not be available to take on Michael “Venom” Page on May 13 in the main event of Bellator 281 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Logan Storley will step into an interim title shot against Page. Amosov beat Storley by decision in November 2020.