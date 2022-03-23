Obada becomes latest ex-Panthers player added by Commanders

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

The Washington Commanders have signed defensive end Efe Obada and brought back depth cornerback Danny Johnson. The team announced the contracts more than a week after adding guard Andrew Norwell and re-signing a handful of players. Obada had 3 1/2 sacks and 12 tackles in 10 games with Buffalo during the 2021 regular season. The 29-year-old who was born in Nigeria and grew up in the United Kingdom made his NFL debut in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers when coach Ron Rivera and executive Marty Hurney were there. Obada has 62 tackles and 11 sacks in 52 regular-season NFL games.