Wall Street profits drive average bonuses to a record $258K

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York state comptroller says soaring profits on Wall Street helped drive up the average bonus paid to employees in New York City’s securities industry to a record $257,500 last year. The estimates released by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the average securities industry bonus was 20% higher than 2020 and came out of a bonus pool that grew to $45 billion. The securities industry accounts for one-fifth of private sector wages in New York City despite comprising 5% of private sector employment.