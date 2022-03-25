Amazing weekend on tap after a mostly cloudy, warm Friday

TODAY: We see a good amount of cloud cover today with us ranging from partly cloudy to fully cloudy skies. We shouldn't see any precipitation though from any of these clouds. Winds will be slight breezes today between 5-15 mph. High temperatures will range from the 50's in the mountains to the upper 60's and lower 70's in the valleys.

TOMORROW: We will expect a range of conditions across the region ranging from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, but still no rain or snow is expected. Winds will be quiet throughout much of the day. High temperatures get slightly warmer with high's in the upper 50's and lower 60's for the mountains and in the lower 70's for the valleys.

LONG TERM: We stay dry for one more day on Sunday before the rain and snow returns back to the region Monday night. Most of the precipitation looks to come through early Tuesday morning at this time with most of the region seeing rain showers except for mountain peaks. Stray rain showers can still look to be leftover into Wednesday and Thursday before drying up fully for Friday. Winds will pick up a lot for Sunday and continue to be very breezy especially in the valleys until Tuesday night. High temperatures will continue to increase until Monday when cooler winds come into the region. So, high's for Sunday get up to the mid 70's before dropping to the 50's for much of the week next week.