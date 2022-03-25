Bridges, Hornets bounce back with 107-101 win over Jazz

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Terry Rozier added 25 points and the Charlotte Hornets bounced back from an ugly loss to beat the Utah Jazz 107-101 in front a sellout crowd. LaMelo Ball added 21 points for the Hornets who had their five-game win streak snapped Wednesday night by the New York Knicks. Charlotte wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 4-1 record and pulled within a half-game of the Brooklyn Nets for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. Donovan Mitchell had 26 points to lead Utah, but missed two key shots in the final minute. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points.