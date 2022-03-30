Skip to Content
Bengals are buying in as football spring practice rolls on

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Spring practice continued Wednesday for the Idaho State Bengals, as ISU looks to improve upon a one-win season a year ago.

First year head coach Charlie Ragle sees a buy-in with his team early in the spring.

"The biggest thing is our younger guys, first and foremost, I would say, have shown great numbers in the weight room and attendance. They've shown that they understand the process. I think, as collectively as a whole group, the thing that has stood out to me that's a positive is that these guys are starting to come together as a team and understand what it takes to be a team. We're a long way from fully understanding that, but they're making strides every day in that department. So that's positive."

Idaho State's Spring Game is April 23rd at Holt Arena.

