Rigby Rockets blasting off to new heights

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Months of carefully crafting the perfect rocket may soon pay off for the Rigby Rockets.

The club is joining thousands of students across the country to compete in the Team America Rocketry Challenge. All hoping to earn themselves a trip to Washington D.C. to compete in the finals.

Rigby science teacher, Jeremy Green started the club this year. Providing students with a science-based activity, that he hopes can eventually turn into a one-year program.

"We didn't really have any science base clubs," Green said. "So I figured, I like Rockets, so I wanted to give them something that is a little more science-based."

Green was able to recruit five students who were interested in learning how to build, design, and launch their own rockets.

Seniors Greg Rydalch and Jennfier Clemence, along with junior Phya Nuffer, sophomore Jackson Hall and freshman Andrew Duffin were the guinea pigs for the new club. All say they've been having a blast.

"I totally did not know anything about rockets before this." Nuffer said.

But after months of meeting once a week with Mr. Green, the students were able to build, launch and make adjustments to their rocket all on their own.

To qualify for the finals, the Rigby Rockets will have to create a rocket that will fly between 41 and 44 seconds, while reaching an altitude of 835 feet. Teams get three qualifying launches and can submit their best launch of those three.

If they fail to have a successful launch within those limits, they won’t be disqualified but they will lose points.

The Team America Rocketry Challenge will officially announce which teams qualify on April 8th. But qualify or not, the team says they would like to see the club grow before next year's competition.

"It would be nice to have more people to work on our next rocket," freshman Andrew Duffin said. "I've really come to love this club, so I'd be cool to share it with more people."