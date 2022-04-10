Volunteers cut down trees along City Creek trail

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Volunteers from the Pocatello community gathered at the Upper City Creek trailhead on Saturday to help cut down one tree at a time.

"One of the projects the city is really interested in doing has been reducing erosion coming off of the City Creek Road," said Science and Environment Division Administrator Hannah Sanger. "We've partnered with the Forest Service to regrade the road all the way to the top of Kingsport. In order for them to do this work, we needed to trim back some of the vegetation from the road."

And these volunteers were eager to help out.

"It's awesome seeing who wants to show up and it's just really exciting," Sanger said. "This is a special place. We are so lucky to have a place like City Creek, and it's great to have the amount of community support we get for these projects."

Idaho State student Tanner Jensen says he volunteered to help give back to something bigger than himself.

"As a student, I think it's important to come out and just be a part of a group, because these trails are used for everybody," Jensen said.

Jensen says being able to help maintain trails that we have in the community is really important.

“Any of these opportunities that come up, even if it's an hour or two hours, if someone can help with that, it definitely impacts somebody else."

The city is not done in trying to clean up the area.

"I'd say this is the next step," Sanger said. "We have about ten more phases to go, but this is a critical part of our efforts to really improve our management of City Creek for generations to come.