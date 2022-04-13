Jesse Leigh hearing continues with more testimony

Day two of the preliminary hearing for Jessie Leigh is underway at the Bannock County Courthouse.

The day started with testimony via zoom from Dr. Christina Di Loreto, the Ada County Coronor who did the autopsies on Jennifer Leigh and Timothy Hunt.

She stated that Jennifer died of a single gunshot wound to the head and Timothy died of multiple gunshots to the chest, back and arm, some of the bullets piercing his heart.

Jessie Leigh is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Also on the stand today, police officers and detectives who talked about the crime scene investigation and the arrest of Jessie Leigh at his parents home after the murders.