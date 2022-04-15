Skip to Content
Easter Weekend Events

Great Easter Egg Hunt

Snake River Landing Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Where is the Easter Bunny?

Idaho Falls Historic Downtown Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 12 p.m. -3 p.m.

CRG Easter Egg-stravaganza

2800 S Boulevard, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Bonneville High School Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt

2071 12th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Shelly & Firth Blessings Easter Egg Hunt

440 S Milton Ave, Shelley, ID 83274 Friday, April 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt-Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Shelley

Shelley City Park-Dawn Lloyd Field Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:45 a.m.

Easter Bunny Hop ‘n Shop

Franklin Middle School Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Pocatello-Easter Egg Eggstravaganza

1633 Olympus Dr, Pocatello, ID 83201 Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 4 p.m.

