Easter Weekend Events
Great Easter Egg Hunt
Snake River Landing Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Where is the Easter Bunny?
Idaho Falls Historic Downtown Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 12 p.m. -3 p.m.
CRG Easter Egg-stravaganza
2800 S Boulevard, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Bonneville High School Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt
2071 12th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Shelly & Firth Blessings Easter Egg Hunt
440 S Milton Ave, Shelley, ID 83274 Friday, April 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt-Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Shelley
Shelley City Park-Dawn Lloyd Field Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:45 a.m.
Easter Bunny Hop ‘n Shop
Franklin Middle School Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Pocatello-Easter Egg Eggstravaganza
1633 Olympus Dr, Pocatello, ID 83201 Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 4 p.m.
