Officials mark start of CO2 pipeline used for oil recovery

BOWMAN, N.D. (AP) — State and energy officials have held a ceremony to mark completion of a carbon dioxide pipeline used to help recover more crude from older oil fields. Plano, Texas-based Denbury Resources’ pipeline runs through Slope and Bowman counties to old oil fields along the Montana-North Dakota border. The carbon dioxide is injected underground to force oil to the surface. Denbury is targeting oil fields that straddle the border. The carbon dioxide would come from Wyoming. It would travel via several pipelines in Montana before crossing into North Dakota. The North Dakota portion of the 18-mile, two-state $9.2 million line spans 9 miles.