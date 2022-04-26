Gilbert, Frazier lead Mariners past error-prone Rays, 8-4

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Logan Gilbert pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings, Adam Frazier hit a three-run double and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4. The Mariners have won four straight and nine of 11. Frazier’s double off Josh Fleming came during a seven-run fourth inning for the Mariners that was made possible by back-to-back errors from shortstop Wander Franco and first baseman Ji-Man Choi. Gilbert gave up two hits and three walks while striking out seven and left the game with the Mariners up 8-0. The 24-year-old right-hander has given up one earned run in four starts.