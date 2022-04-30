Kershaw becomes Dodgers’ franchise strikeout leader

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against Detroit. The 33-year-old Los Angeles lefty began the game needing four to pass Don Sutton. He got Dustin Garneau to chase a curveball in the third inning to tie the Hall of Famer. Kershaw got Spencer Torkelson to whiff on a slider low and inside for his 2,697th strikeout and pass Sutton. Kershaw received a standing ovation from the fans at Dodger Stadium and tipped his cap after getting the record. Don Drysdale is third on the Dodgers’ career strikeout list and Sandy Koufax is fourth. Both of those Hall of Famers began their careers when the Dodgers played in Brooklyn.