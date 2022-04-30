The Comedy Project holds Improvathon

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Gate City was full of giggles for the entire day.

On Saturday, The Comedy Project in Pocatello hosted their annual Improvathon.

For hours on end, comedy troops from around the area showcased their talents on stage to help raise money for The comedy Project.

President Adam Gribas says the event is vital in helping keep the place up and running.

"Because we are a nonprofit, we have one big annual fundraising event for the year," Gribas said. "We try to showcase all the different comedic talents that we have. Some from us, some from ISU, and some from around the area. We put together 12 hours of comedy shows back to back to back."

For more information on The Comedy Project, you can find them at @tcpimprov on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.