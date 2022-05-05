Bettman says Quenneville hasn’t approached NHL about return

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — If three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville is looking to return to coaching next season, he hasn’t told NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman of that plan. And Bettman would certainly be in the loop on that news. Quenneville resigned as Florida’s coach back in October when specifics of how the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled allegations that a player was sexually abused by an assistant coach there in 2010 during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup that season. Quenneville was Chicago’s head coach when the abuse occurred. Part of the NHL-imposed conditions surrounding any plan Quenneville has to return to the league will be approval from Bettman.