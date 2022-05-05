Former MLB star Mark Teixeira earns Georgia Tech degree

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Mark Teixeira earned plenty of accolades over his long tenure in Major League Baseball. Gold Glove awards. Silver Slugger trophies. A World Series ring. Made a lot of money, too. Still, Teixeira felt something was missing. That hole will be filled Saturday when he graduates from Georgia Tech with a degree in business administration. He will graduate more than two decades after he left campus to pursue a professional baseball career. Teixeira calls it one of his proudest accomplishments. He says his new degree will earn a prominent place in his home office, alongside all his baseball awards.