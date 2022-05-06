Skip to Content
By
Published 1:55 PM

Dan Ventrelle out as Raiders team president

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

Las Vegas Raiders team President Dan Ventrelle has left the organization less than a year after taking the job. Owner Mark Davis announced in a statement that Ventrelle “is no longer with the Raiders organization” but divulged no details around the decision. Ventrelle took over as team president on an interim basis last July after Marc Badain resigned. Ventrelle was promoted to the full-time role after the season ended.

