Margot’s pinch-hit, 3-run HR in 9th lifts Rays over Mariners

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Manuel Margot launched a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the scuffling Seattle Mariners 8-7 for their seventh straight road win. Mariners pinch-hitter Jarred Kelenic put Seattle up 6-5 in the eighth with a two-run homer. But the Rays jumped on reliever Paul Sewald for a pair of one-out singles from Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe in the ninth. Sewald then served up Margot’s first homer of the season, the first runs he’s allowed in seven appearances. Margot also had a big hit in a comeback win Wednesday against Oakland. Brooks Raley earned his third save. Seattle has dropped five in a row and nine of 10. Tampa Bay has won five straight — all on the road.