New magistrate judge appointed for Bannock County

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- On May 6, 2022, the Sixth District Magistrates Commission convened and appointed Anson L. Call II to serve as a Bannock County magistrate judge.

Mr. Call will succeed the Honorable Bryan K. Murray, who will retire from the bench on July 1, 2022. Mr. Call received his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and his law degree from the Florida Coastal School of Law. Since 2017, he has served as the Power County Prosecuting Attorney.

Prior to that, Mr. Call worked as the Power County Chief Deputy Prosecutor, an associate attorney with Cooper & Larsen, Chtd., and as a staff attorney to the Hon. Stephen S. Dunn. Mr. Call has been a member of the Idaho Supreme Court Child Protection Committee since 2019 and also works as an adjunct professor at Idaho State University in the Paralegal Program.

Mr. Call currently resides in American Falls with his family, but will relocate to Bannock County for his term as a magistrate judge. Mr. Call will begin serving as a magistrate judge in July 2022.