Volynets, 20, Mmoh, 24, earn French Open wild-card entries

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Katie Volynets and Michael Mmoh have earned the U.S. Tennis Association’s wild-card entries for the main draw of the French Open. Play begins at Roland Garros on May 22. Volynets is a 20-year-old Californian currently ranked a career-best 112th. Mmoh is a 24-year-old who was born in Saudi Arabia and is now based in Florida. He has been as high as 96th in the rankings and is 181st this week. Volynets and Mmoh claimed their berths in the year’s second Grand Slam tournament by collecting the most ranking points during recent clay-court tournaments.