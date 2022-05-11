Rays snap 3-game skid, hold off Angels 4-2 in 10 innings

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Vidal Bruján got an RBI double leading off the 10th inning for his first hit of the season, and the Tampa Bay Rays rebounded from their no-hit loss with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. One night after rookie Reid Detmers threw the 12th no-hitter in the Angels’ franchise history, Tampa Bay snapped its three-game skid and avoided a series sweep in the finale of a 10-game road trip. The game was a 1-0 pitchers’ duel until the eighth, with Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan barely outpitching Shohei Ohtani with a career high-tying 11 strikeouts over seven innings of three-hit ball.