Traded back and forth, Ford learns to live out of suitcase

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Ford has learned to travel light — and quickly. Since the start of the season, the 29-year-old first baseman has played for Tacoma, San Francisco and Sacramento. Traded from Seattle to the Giants on April 30, he was dealt back to the Mariners on Thursday. He found his way to Citi Field, batting seventh for the Mariners as the designated hitter in a series opener at the New York Mets. He hit .317 in 10 games at Tacoma, then was dealt to the Giants and had a two-run single off Washington’s Steve Cishek in his lone big league game.