City of Pocatello hosts Hiring Fair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - If you’re in the market for a seasonal job or career, the City of Pocatello wants you.

The City held its hiring fair on Saturday at the Public Works Annex.

City of Pocatello employees were in attendance at the event to answer questions about available jobs, demonstrate equipment, and help fill out applications.

The City is looking to fill seasonal and full-time positions related to green-space, community activities and events, environmental and beautification, as well as safety and resource renewal.

"We're looking to fill all the positions that we have available, but we're focusing a lot on some of our seasonal work for our Parks and Rec Department and some of our Utilities and our Street Operations Department," said Deputy Public Works Director Tom Kirkman. "Some of that seasonal work throughout the summer would be good work for kids that are out of school, college kids that are on summer break. That's kind of what we're trying to target right now."

If you couldn't attend the hiring event but would like to see what jobs are available at the City of Pocatello, click HERE. Or visit our website at www.pocatello.us and click on the “Job Openings” icon.