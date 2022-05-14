Ozuna, Riley spur 4-run rally in 8th, Braves top Padres

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna homered and Austin Riley hit a tiebreaking double during a four-run rally in the eighth inning that lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres. The Braves tagged reliever Steven Wilson for Ozzie Albies’ RBI single, Ozuna’s two-run homer and Riley’s go-ahead hit. The Padres took advantage of two errors to score four runs in the top of the eighth for a 5-2 lead. Padres starter Sean Manaea struck out 12 in seven innings.